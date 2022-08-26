Podcast: Marcell Ozuna situation, Ozzie Albies’ return, September roster expansion and more

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back this week for another new episode. The guys way in on the Marcell Ozuna situation and then take a look at the roster where there are going to be decisions to be made as injured players such as Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia near a return. They also take a look at the 2023 MLB Schedule which was released earlier this week and weigh in on the new balanced look.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.