Battery Power Podcast Episode 365: Late innings unkind to Braves in St. Louis

The Atlanta Braves remain in a strong position in late August with a solid lead on the field in the Wild Card race and a reasonable chance to catch the New York Mets. However, the weekend did not go according to plan in St. Louis, and the Battery Power Podcast is here to break down the week that was.

Battery Power’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole co-host Episode 365 and topics include the following:

Atlanta absolutely dominated Pittsburgh early in the week, including a 14-2 drubbing on Wednesday afternoon with Kyle Wright tossing a gem

Friday’s game was enjoyable in St. Louis, but Saturday and Sunday brought unfortunate late-inning results in losses to the Cardinals

Catching up on the latest news, including a pending rehab assignment for Ozzie Albies and the minor league efforts of Mike Soroka and Ian Anderson

What’s the latest on the projection front with regard to the NL East race with the New York Mets?

Previewing the week ahead, including a favorable schedule on paper for the Braves at Truist Park

Much, much more

