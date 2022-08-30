Road To Atlanta Podcast: Minor league unionization and rehab updates

Join us on the Road to Atlanta podcast, Battery Power’s weekly show dedicated to the Atlanta Braves Minor League system. Hosted by BP’s longtime minor league crew Eric Cole and Garrett Spain, R2A is a leading source for recaps of the week’s news and action, opinions on the top prospects in the system, draft news, and interviews with players and other figures around baseball.

On this week’s episode we take a look at the big news that broke recently of the Major League Baseball Player’s Association potentially allowing minor league baseball players to be represented in the union. Beyond that we also take a look at some big names that are doing rehab in the minor leagues or soon will set out on assignments like Mike Soroka, Ozzie Albies, and Orlando Arcia. After this we jump into our regular coverage and especially take a long look at the Augusta GreenJackets. This roster features most of the top draftees from the 2022 amateur draft with looks at the top two picks Owen Murphy and JR Ritchie as well as two hitting prospects that have quickly jumped onto our radar.

