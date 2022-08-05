Podcast: Trade deadline breakdown, Raisel Iglesias adds to bullpen, Jake Odorizzi and more

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert break down the Atlanta Braves’ trade deadline additions. Raisel Iglesias will give the team another power arm and some insurance for closer Kenley Jansen. They also look at how the presence of Jake Odorizzi could influence the rotation down the stretch as well as the left field situation where Robbie Grossman joins Eddie Rosario.

