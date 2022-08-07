Battery Power Podcast Episode 362: An ugly weekend in New York

The most highly anticipated weekend of the 2022 season did not go well for the Atlanta Braves in New York. As a result, Brian Snitker’s team is in a challenging NL East position, and there is plenty to discuss around the squad.
Episode 362 of the Battery Power Podcast features a discussion between Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman on the following topics:
- Touching on the early week results
- Ian Anderson scuffled again and was optioned to Gwinnett, albeit in odd fashion
- Ronald Acuña Jr. seemed to find his stride this week but was also scratched on Sunday
- Saturday’s doubleheader didn’t go very well for the Braves
- Sunday wasn’t any better, and the Braves lost three games in a row for the first time all season
- Marcell Ozuna continues to scuffle at an alarming level
- What is the state of the NL East race after the ugly face-off with the Mets?
- The Braves released some pretty positive injury updates this week on Ozzie Albies, Darren O’Day, Kirby Yates, and Mike Soroka
- Peeking ahead to the upcoming week, featuring a pair of off days but also a doubleheader and plenty of road games
- Much, much more
