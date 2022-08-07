Battery Power Podcast Episode 362: An ugly weekend in New York

The most highly anticipated weekend of the 2022 season did not go well for the Atlanta Braves in New York. As a result, Brian Snitker’s team is in a challenging NL East position, and there is plenty to discuss around the squad.

Episode 362 of the Battery Power Podcast features a discussion between Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman on the following topics:

Touching on the early week results

Ian Anderson scuffled again and was optioned to Gwinnett, albeit in odd fashion

Ronald Acuña Jr. seemed to find his stride this week but was also scratched on Sunday

Saturday’s doubleheader didn’t go very well for the Braves

Sunday wasn’t any better, and the Braves lost three games in a row for the first time all season

Marcell Ozuna continues to scuffle at an alarming level

What is the state of the NL East race after the ugly face-off with the Mets?

The Braves released some pretty positive injury updates this week on Ozzie Albies, Darren O’Day, Kirby Yates, and Mike Soroka

Peeking ahead to the upcoming week, featuring a pair of off days but also a doubleheader and plenty of road games

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.