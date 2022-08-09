Road To Atlanta Podcast: Breaking down the roster shifts across the system

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta, your weekly podcast focusing on the Atlanta Braves minor league system. Hosted by Eric Cole and Garrett Spain we are your source for updates on the state of the farm system, yearly amateur draft coverage, looks at news across the system, and many other topics.

After a week off due to technical difficulties we are back with quite a number of big news, including the red hot Darius Vines being promoted to Gwinnett per report. Many of the names from the most recent draft have started their professional careers and have created a wave of moves focused on the Augusta GreenJackets roster. We also take a look at all of the action on the farm and spend some time on a few injuries to key prospects.

