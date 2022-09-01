Podcast: What does Ozzie Albies’ return mean for Vaughn Grissom?

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back this week to discuss Ronald Acuña Jr’s ongoing struggles with his knee and whether or not Braves fans should be concerned. They also look at the impact of Ozzie Albies return and what that might mean for Vaughn Grissom down the stretch. Finally, they discuss the recent struggles of Kenley Jansen and the bullpen and what that means for the final stretch of the season.

