Battery Power Podcast Episode 367: A roller coaster in Seattle

With 22 games remaining in the 2022 MLB season, the Atlanta Braves are in good shape, and there is no shortage of topics to discuss. The Battery Power Podcast is back for another run on Sunday, September 11, with Brad Rowland and Eric Cole teaming up for the episode to break down the following:

Tuesday’s game was a roller coaster in Oakland, but Matt Olson had a big game in his debut to lead a victory

Spencer Strider had his worst inning in a while... and it didn’t matter at all

Home runs were flying on Friday in Seattle, but the Braves won and took the NL East lead for the first time in 2022

Saturday and Sunday did not go well, including a roller coaster series finale in which the Braves made a monster comeback and then gave it right back behind Kenley Jansen

Jansen and Jake Odorizzi battled for the villain role on Sunday

Huascar Ynoa underwent Tommy John surgery and will be out for quite some time

The Mets are back into the driver’s seat in the NL East projections after the weekend

Peeking ahead at the upcoming week, including some late-night action in San Francisco and a return home to Atlanta for the weekend

Much, much more

