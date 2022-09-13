Road to Atlanta Podcast: Drew Lugbauer sets Mississippi home run record

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta podcast, the show focused on the Atlanta Braves minor league system and the prospects within. Hosted by Battery Power’s minor league editor Eric Cole and co-hosted by minor league contributor Garrett Spain, R2A takes weekly looks at the action on the system during the minor league season and takes a dive at a number of other topics related to the Braves system.

After a solo show last week we are back with the normal duo and the normal show to take a look at the system as the season winds down. The Augusta GreenJackets have already concluded their season and the Rome Braves are looking ahead now to their postseason matchup with the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Mississippi and Gwinnett still have a little of regular season left to play with the Stripers featuring the deepest cast of prospects still playing in the system.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.