PTBNL Episode 13: Kenley Jansen’s struggles, Michael Harris surging and more

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back with another episode this week of the Podcast to be Named Later. This week the guys discuss the disappointing end to the Braves’ road trip and take a look ahead at the upcoming homestand. They also discuss Kenley Jansen’s recent struggles and what that might mean going forward. It isn’t all bad news as rookie outfielder Michael Harris continues to surge and now looks like he has pulled ahead of teammate Spencer Strider in the Rookie of the Year race.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.