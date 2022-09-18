Battery Power Podcast Episode 368: Braves finish the week strong with sweep over Philadelphia

The Braves wrapped up the week with a series sweep over the Phillies, bouncing back nicely after a tough end to the road trip in the Bay Area. The three wins over the division rivals kept pace with the New York Mets in the East as the division chase looks like it will come down to the final days of the season.

Eric Cole and Scott Coleman gathered for Episode 368 of the Battery Power podcast (presumably because Brad is mean and full of hate) and discussed...

Welcoming back Ozzie Albies ... and then losing the talented infielder once again

The importance of Vaughn Grissom

Is Spencer Strider or Michael Harris II the NL Rookie of the Year?

Matt Olson’s prolonged slump

Kenley Jansen or Raisel Iglesias?

Much, much more

