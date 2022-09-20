Road to Atlanta Podcast: Arizona Fall League Preview

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta podcast, Battery Power’s look at all things Braves minor league baseball. Hosted by Eric Cole and co-hosted by Garrett Spain, Road to Atlanta takes weekly looks at the game action across the farm system, checks in with the franchise’s future stars, and covers the breaking news across the system. The 2022 season has begun to wind down on the minor league side, but we will continue to be with you until the final pitch of the Triple-A season.

On this week’s episode we focus on the release of the Arizona Fall League rosters, which feature the Braves top outfield prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy. After that we roll into our regular coverage with Rome playing out their postseason last week and Mississippi wrapping up the last of their season. Up in Gwinnett the Stripers got a big game from Greyson Jenista and saw a strong start from 2020 first round pick Jared Shuster.

