PTBNL Episode 14: Braves entering the final stretch, Mets series, playoff picture and more

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back with another episode of the Podcast to be Named Later. In this episode they discuss the Braves’ 5-1 homestand. They also discuss the Spencer Strider situation, playoff picture in the National League and how Atlanta might choose to line up its rotation for the postseason. They wrap things up with a Rookie of the Year chase update and a Twitter mailbag.

