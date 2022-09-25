Battery Power Podcast Episode 369: Four wins, three losses, and an important weekend bounce-back

The Atlanta Braves navigated a seven-game week with a 4-3 record, even with an up-and-down track. With that in mind and the 2022 regular season nearing its close, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 369.

Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland chat about the following:

Spencer Strider has an oblique injury, creating uncertainty about his status down the stretch and the state of Atlanta’s starting rotation

Mike Soroka is done for the 2022 season and the Braves have decisions to make with him for 2023

The Braves won the night game against the Nationals this week... but lost the day game

Ronald Acuña Jr. missed the entire weekend series and Matt Olson got his first day off of the 2022 season

Jake Odorizzi and Charlie Morton both struggled mightily against the Phillies

Saturday went much better for the Braves, with Atlanta’s offense awakening and the Mets losing with Jacob DeGrom on the mound

Sunday was an absolute marathon, but the Braves managed to win in 11 innings

Peeking ahead to the stretch run and Atlanta’s chances in the NL East at this stage

Much, much more

