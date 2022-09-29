PTBNL Episode 15: Mets series deep dive, Bryce Elder and more

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back this week to discuss the Braves disappointing loss Wednesday in Washington and preview the big three-game series against the New York Mets coming up this weekend at Truist Park. They discuss how both teams got here and the upcoming pitching matchups for the series. They also take a look at the recent performance of Bryce Elder and take a cursory look at the final series in Miami should those games matter.

