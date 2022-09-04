Battery Power Podcast Episode 366: Rolling into Labor Day on a winning streak

It’s a long, holiday weekend and, as usual, there is much to discuss with the Atlanta Braves. With that as the backdrop, the Battery Power Podcast is back for another run with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-hosting Episode 366 on a Sunday evening in September.

Topics include the following:

The Braves lost on Tuesday despite being the biggest betting favorite of the team’s 2022 season

Ronald Acuña had a scary comment about his knee and served as the designated hitter for the entire weekend

Starting pitching was the dominant theme on Wednesday and Thursday behind Kyle Wright and (especially) Spencer Strider

Marcell Ozuna was back in the lineup and, this time, it happened three days in a row

Kenley Jansen is scuffling in a big way

A peek at the latest news, from Ozzie Albies’ recovery to the return of Jesse Chavez and more

Vaughn Grissom and William Contreras have been working in the outfield

Taking stock of the NL East race and previewing a light week on the schedule with only five games

Much, much more

