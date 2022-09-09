PTBNL: Ronald Acuña Jr. at DH, NL East race, 2023 rule changes and more

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back this week with a new episode of the Podcast to be Named Later. That is right, after nearly three months, we have finally settled on a name for our show. In this week’s episode, the guys discuss a number of topics including Ronald Acuña seeing more time at DH down the stretch, who has the edge in the NL East race over the final few weeks of the season and some proposed rule changes for the 2023 season. They also hold their first Twitter mailbag segment where they talk about Dansby Swanson’s next contract, preferred playoff opponents and what the Braves should focus on next offseason.

