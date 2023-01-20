 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 27: Arbitration settlements, Max Fried, Kevin Pillar, LF situation and more.

Kris and Stephen are back with the latest episode of The Podcast to be Named Later.

By Stephen Tolbert
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Kris and Stephen are back with Episode 27 of The Podcast to be Named Later. In the newest episode, the guys talk about the recent arbitration settlements, Max Fried’s looming contract situation, and the starting rotation depth in general. They also covered the Kevin Pillar signing, the ever changing LF and DH situations, and how Spring Training could affect both spots.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts(where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

