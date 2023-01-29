Battery Power Podcast Episode 386: Brian Snitker can stay as long as he wants

Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in fewer than three weeks, and the anticipation is building toward the 2023 season. In relative terms, this remains a “slow” period in the baseball world, but the Braves made some news this week and there is plenty to discuss on Episode 386 of the Battery Power Podcast.

BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman get together on a Sunday evening in late January to discuss the following topics:

Brian Snitker has another contract extension and... he may just be able to stay as long as he wants to stay?

It’s not going great for the Bally Sports regional networks, which could impact the Braves in the relatively near future

The ZiPS projections are out for the 2023 Braves and we have a quick game with some over/under picks on a roster that projections happen to love

So, it seems like the Braves are going to be good again...

Much, much more

