PTBNL Episode 25: Sean Murphy extension, Lucas Luetge, available outfield options and more

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back with the first episode of The Podcast to be Named Later of 2023. While the guys enjoyed a holiday break last week, the Atlanta Braves didn’t take the week off, so there is quite a bit to discuss.

Episode 25 features a discussion on the following topics:

Sean Murphy’s new six-year, $73 million extension

The trade with the Yankees for reliever Lucas Luetge.

The trade with the Rangers for outfielder Eli White.

A discussion on the shortstop position with a look at the top free agents still available

A discussion on left field and some available names that would look good in a Braves uniform.

The guys also riff on how safe Marcell Ozuna’s roster spot will be come spring training.

