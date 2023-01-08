Battery Power Podcast Episode 384: New year, new mailbag

The calendar has flipped to 2023, and that means the upcoming MLB season is rapidly approaching. The Atlanta Braves project to be quite good again next season, and there is plenty to discuss, even in the midst of a relatively quiet time for local baseball.

Episode 384 of the Battery Power Podcast is a solo endeavor for Brad Rowland on a Sunday evening and topics include the following:

The Braves added a right-hander with stuff to the Spring Training invite list

Thoughts on the Sean Murphy extension and the value it presents for the Braves

Ranking Atlanta’s recent contract extension from most team friendly to least, acknowledging that all of them are more than fine for the team side

What should the plan be for Marcell Ozuna in 2023 if he’s on the roster?

Austin Riley vs. Rafael Devers in a showdown of highly paid third baseman with big bats

What’s the best road trip for a Braves fan to take in 2023?

