Battery Power Podcast Episode 419: Regular season wrap-up, NL Wild Card preview, and more

The 2023 regular season is over for the Atlanta Braves. It was a tremendous performance over 162 games for the Braves, as the team posted MLB’s best record and utterly cruised to yet another NL East title. That showing provides a buffer of a bye to the NLDS for Atlanta but, between the regular season finale and the upcoming playoff festivities, there is plenty to discuss on Episode 419 of the Battery Power Podcast.

Scott Coleman and Stephen Tolbert come together just after Game 162 to discuss the following:

A recap of the week that was for Atlanta, including Ronald Acuńa Jr.’s historic 40-70 club

Looking ahead to the Braves’ sim games and workouts to fill the void this week

Saturday looms for Game 1 of the NLDS but, in the meantime, the NL Wild Card is happening and the Braves will draw either the No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies or the No. 5 seed Miami Marlins in an upcoming best-of-five clash between division rivals

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.