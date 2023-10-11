Battery Power Podcast Episode 423: A third inning meltdown and a blowout loss in Game 3

Game 3 of the 2023 National League Division Series was one to forget for Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves. Though the Braves scored first, the optimism ended swiftly with a third inning meltdown and the end result was a lopsided loss that pushed Atlanta to the brink of elimination.

Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland get together once again for Episode 423 of the Battery Power Podcast after Game 3’s final out, covering the following topics:

Digging into Atlanta’s pitching management, from the decision to start Bryce Elder to how he was handled and the utterly baffling choices in the third inning

The damage didn’t stop when Elder left the game, including a poor defensive play in left field and another strange pitching decision in high-leverage

Atlanta’s offense just wasn’t good enough again, independent of everything else

Looking ahead to Game 4, with Spencer Strider in line to be back on the mound for the Braves on full rest and immense pressure

Much, much more

