Battery Power Podcast Episode 425: The anatomy of another NLDS exit

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies by a 3-1 margin in the 2023 National League Division Series. It was a frustrating, maddening, and sometimes enraging result for the team with the best record in baseball and, in the immediate aftermath of Game 4, Battery Power’s Shawn Coleman and Stephen Tolbert reacted in podcast form.

Now, Episode 425 of the Battery Power Podcast is here and Brad Rowland goes solo to discuss the following:

The NLDS has been a house of horrors for the Braves for a long time

The best regular season teams in Braves history simply have not gotten the jump done in October

Another brief look at Game 4 and missed opportunities

Atlanta’s offense suffered an ill-timed and catastrophic failure over the course of four games

That damage was not limited to one or two players, as the vast majority of the lineup underperformed in a big way

The pitching should’ve been good enough, even if it wasn’t perfect

No matter how frustrating it may be, it is useful to be reminded of the math and randomness of baseball in short samples

Much, much more

