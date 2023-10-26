Battery Power Podcast Episode 426: Setting the offseason table

The 2023 World Series begins on Friday, which means the offseason is rapidly approaching across the baseball landscape. That is, of course, true of the Atlanta Braves, and Episode 426 of the Battery Power Podcast is here to set the table for the upcoming winter.

Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland convene to discuss the following topics on the show:

Pierce Johnson is back for a solid, two-year deal and, if he looks like he did in 2023, it’ll be more than fine

Charlie Morton’s club option is the biggest decision of the offseason for the Braves, at least before taking potential trades into account

Eddie Rosario, Kirby Yates, Brad Hand, and Collin McHugh are also involved in interesting option decisions

What’s next for Vaughn Grissom? What do the Braves do in left field? How many starting pitchers do the Braves need to acquire from outside of the organization?

Peeking at the World Series and an unlikely matchup between Arizona and Texas

Much, much more

