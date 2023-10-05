Battery Power Podcast Episode 420: Braves-Phillies NLDS preview

The Atlanta Braves clinched a first round bye in the 2023 MLB Playoffs and, as such, earned a few days off between the regular season and the NLDS. However, that also meant the Braves would be waiting to find out which team would oppose them in the division series. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins to win the Wild Card series, setting up a rematch from 2022 between NL East rivals.

With that as the backdrop, the Battery Power Podcast is here for Episode 420 and a series preview-centered show from Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland. Topics include the following:

Catching up on the latest news and roster decisions that Brian Snitker and Alex Anthopoulos will be making between now and Saturday

The NLDS schedule allows for days off between Game 1 and Game 2, as well as between Game 2 and Game 3, setting up for a situation in which the Braves can use both Spencer Strider and Max Fried twice on regular rest

The 2022 NLDS was kind of a house of horrors for the Braves, including dismal production from more than half of the lineup and three of the four starting pitchers in the series

Peeking at the Phillies and what the team looks like from a lineup, rotation, and bullpen perspective

Weighing in with predictions for the best-of-five series

Much, much more

