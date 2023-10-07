Battery Power Podcast Episode 421: Braves stunningly shut out in NLDS opener

For the first time in 2023, the Atlanta Braves were shut out at Truist Park on Saturday evening. Unfortunately for the team, the hapless offensive performance came in Atlanta’s most important game to date, and the Braves now trail the Philadelphia Phillies by a 1-0 margin in the best-of-five NLDS.

Episode 421 of the Battery Power Podcast convenes after the final out, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:

Atlanta’s offense suffered a power outage with zero extra-base hits and seven stranded runners

The lineup overhaul came under sharp scrutiny that only magnified with the poor results

Spencer Strider did his job and more on Saturday, despite an ill-timed error that gave Philadelphia its first run of the night

A brief check-in on Atlanta’s roster decisions for the NLDS

Kyle Wright is going to be out of action for a long time and could miss the entire 2024 season

Peeking ahead to Game 2 on Monday at Truist Park

Much, much more

