Battery Power Podcast Episode 422: Braves erase four-run deficit in wild Game 2 win

Game 2 of the 2023 NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies was all-time bananas. In the end, the Braves erased a 4-0 deficit behind heroics from Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud, Michael Harris II, and others, and Atlanta evened the best-of-five series with a pivotal win. After the final outs were recorded, the Battery Power Podcast reconvened to discuss all that transpired.

Episode 422 features Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland breaking down the following:

The Braves jumped from a crazy long shot to a victory in the blink of an eye

Atlanta’s lineup went back to “normal” and, eventually, that worked out

Max Fried really did not have it in Game 2, but he didn’t totally implode either

The bats finally awakened, bit by bit

Austin Riley had himself a day, from the go-ahead home run to an epic defensive play to close the night (with a hat-tip to Michael Harris II)

Peeking ahead to Game 3 and pitching uncertainty

