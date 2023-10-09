Battery Power Podcast Episode 422: Braves erase four-run deficit in wild Game 2 win

Game 2 of the 2023 NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies was all-time bananas. In the end, the Braves erased a 4-0 deficit behind heroics from Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud, Michael Harris II, and others, and Atlanta evened the best-of-five series with a pivotal win. After the final outs were recorded, the Battery Power Podcast reconvened to discuss all that transpired.
Episode 422 features Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland breaking down the following:
- The Braves jumped from a crazy long shot to a victory in the blink of an eye
- Atlanta’s lineup went back to “normal” and, eventually, that worked out
- Max Fried really did not have it in Game 2, but he didn’t totally implode either
- The bats finally awakened, bit by bit
- Austin Riley had himself a day, from the go-ahead home run to an epic defensive play to close the night (with a hat-tip to Michael Harris II)
- Peeking ahead to Game 3 and pitching uncertainty
- Much, much more
