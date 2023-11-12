Battery Power Podcast Episode 428: Braves Payroll, Awards, Shohei Ohtani, and more

The Atlanta Braves began the 2023 offseason with a flurry of activity but, as of mid-November, things have settled in. The big dominoes have not yet begun to fall across Major League Baseball, but fireworks are coming and the Battery Power Podcast is back.

Episode 428 of the show features Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland discussing the following:

Payroll is going up for the Braves, according to key stakeholders, and that is the right approach given the context

The biggest week for MLB awards is upon us, headlined by Ronald Acuña Jr.’s bid for the National League MVP

Ron Washington is now the manager of the Angels and he’s taking Eric Young with him

The Braves have two major holes right now and the free agent market is interesting through that lens

Could the Braves sign Shohei Ohtani? Should they?

Takeaways from the World Series matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks and how the Braves should view it

Much, much more

