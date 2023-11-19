Battery Power Podcast Episode 429: Kyle Wright, Aaron Bummer and a mid-November flurry

The offseason rolls along for the Atlanta Braves, and the team had a flurry of activity on Friday, Nov. 17. To recap what transpired, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 429, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:

Kyle Wright is headed to Kansas City in a surprising trade that netted the Braves a former first round who has struggled mightily at the big league level

A quick retrospective on the Kyle Wright era, headlined by the 2021 World Series and his stellar 2022 season

Aaron Bummer is the newest member of Atlanta’s bullpen, and he arrives in an interesting trade that makes more and more sense as one digs deeper

Atlanta’s 40-man roster was cleared out in earnest, creating space and flexibility

Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray are among the players tied to the Braves already this offseason, as Atlanta searches for a starting pitcher

What would Vaughn Grissom look like as the full-time left fielder?

Much, much more

