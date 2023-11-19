Battery Power Podcast Episode 429: Kyle Wright, Aaron Bummer and a mid-November flurry

The offseason rolls along for the Atlanta Braves, and the team had a flurry of activity on Friday, Nov. 17. To recap what transpired, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 429, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:
- Kyle Wright is headed to Kansas City in a surprising trade that netted the Braves a former first round who has struggled mightily at the big league level
- A quick retrospective on the Kyle Wright era, headlined by the 2021 World Series and his stellar 2022 season
- Aaron Bummer is the newest member of Atlanta’s bullpen, and he arrives in an interesting trade that makes more and more sense as one digs deeper
- Atlanta’s 40-man roster was cleared out in earnest, creating space and flexibility
- Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray are among the players tied to the Braves already this offseason, as Atlanta searches for a starting pitcher
- What would Vaughn Grissom look like as the full-time left fielder?
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.
Loading comments...