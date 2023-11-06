Battery Power Podcast Episode 427: Charlie Morton’s return headlines busy Monday in November

Monday, November 6, 2023 was a busy day for the Atlanta Braves and for much of Major League Baseball. It marked the start of free agency and deadline day for many, many option decisions across the baseball landscape. For the Braves, it meant intriguing decisions for several key players, and Episode 427 of the Battery Power Podcast breaks down what transpired.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following:

Charlie Morton is back to bring stability to a rotation that needs it

The Braves still need another starting pitcher for 2024 and there is a lot of uncertainty for 2025 and beyond

Eddie Rosario’s option was declined, leaving a hole in left field

Joe Jimenez is back on a three-year deal that isn’t exactly cheap for a reliever, continuing this front office’s trend toward paying up in the bullpen

Atlanta declined a trio of bullpen options, including a minor surprise with Kirby Yates

The Braves are the betting favorites to win the 2024 World Series

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.