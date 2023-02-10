PTBNL Episode 29: Max Fried’s arbitration result, Spring Training invites, and WBC rosters announced

Kris and Stephen are back with the latest episode of The Podcast to be Named Later. They discuss how the Max Fried arbitration decision will and wont effect things moving forward as well as all the non-roster Spring Training invites and their potential impact on camp. Also discussed was the World Baseball Classic rosters being released, the Braves’ players who are participating and how that may effect playing time during the spring.

