Battery Power Podcast Episode 387: On to Spring Training with Zach Dillard

The Atlanta Braves are heading to North Port in the near future, with pitchers and catchers reporting for duty in only a few days. Before the action picks up in earnest, the Battery Power Podcast is back with a look ahead to Spring Training.
Episode 387 features a visit from a special guest, as Zach Dillard joins the program. He is the Director of Digital and Social Media Content for Bally Sports South and Southeast and a long-time Braves observer and expert.
Topics for the show include the following:
- What will Zach be looking for in North Port from a player observation standpoint
- Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario are playing in the WBC
- So, what does Zach actually do at Spring Training?
- The DH spot is worth closely monitoring
- Looking for “your guy” for the 2023 Braves
- Expectations for Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider, and Michael Harris after breakout seasons
- The obligatory discussion of left field and shortstop
- Comparing the Braves to the Mets and Phillies in the NL East as of mid-February
- Much, much more
