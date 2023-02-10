Battery Power Podcast Episode 387: On to Spring Training with Zach Dillard

The Atlanta Braves are heading to North Port in the near future, with pitchers and catchers reporting for duty in only a few days. Before the action picks up in earnest, the Battery Power Podcast is back with a look ahead to Spring Training.

Episode 387 features a visit from a special guest, as Zach Dillard joins the program. He is the Director of Digital and Social Media Content for Bally Sports South and Southeast and a long-time Braves observer and expert.

Topics for the show include the following:

What will Zach be looking for in North Port from a player observation standpoint

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario are playing in the WBC

So, what does Zach actually do at Spring Training?

The DH spot is worth closely monitoring

Looking for “your guy” for the 2023 Braves

Expectations for Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider, and Michael Harris after breakout seasons

The obligatory discussion of left field and shortstop

Comparing the Braves to the Mets and Phillies in the NL East as of mid-February

Much, much more

