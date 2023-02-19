Battery Power Podcast Episode 388: All eyes on North Port

Spring Training is officially here, with the eyes of the baseball world on Arizona and Florida. Pitchers and catchers have already reported for the Atlanta Braves, and the full squad is due to arrive early this week. To that end, the buzz is building and the Battery Power Podcast is here to break it all down.

Episode 388 features BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following topics:

The Braves won the arbitration battle with Max Fried, but all signs point to a notable lack of animosity

Michael Soroka is battling hamstring issues and that is a reminder that depth is important in the starting rotation

Sounds like some positive buzz on Ian Anderson?

The Braves have a new television play-by-play voice and it appears to be a tremendous hire with a combination of local ties and national cache

PECOTA is always a favorite of Braves fans and the projection system is back for another run in 2023

Much, much more

