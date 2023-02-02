 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 28: Dana Brown headed to Houston, Brian Snitker’s extension and all the TV drama

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back with the newest episode of The Podcast to be Named Later

By Stephen Tolbert
Atlanta Braves v. Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Kris and Stephen are back with episode 28 of The Podcast To Be Named Later. In this episode, the guys discuss Houston hiring Braves’ executive Dana Brown as their nexy GM, the latest contract extension handed out by the team, and Anthopoulos’ own potential contract extension. Also discussed was Chip Caray leaving for St Louis and his potential replacement, as well as all the drama happening with Sinclair/Bally sports as the season is about to get under way.

