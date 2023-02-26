PTBNL Episode 30: Rule changes impact, Michael Soroka, Kyle Wright and more

Kris and Stephen are back this week with a brand new episode of The Podcast to be Named Later. This week the guys discuss how the new rule changes impacted play over the first two Grapefruit League games for the Atlanta Braves including Saturday’s controversial ending. They also examine early injuries to Michael Soroka and Kyle Wright and what that might mean for the rest of the rotation.

