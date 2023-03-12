 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power Podcast Episode 390: Rotation preview and more

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2023 season begins in just 18 days for the Atlanta Braves. The team remains busy with Grapefruit League action — with a few players taking part in the World Baseball Classic — and anticipation is build toward opening day. With that as the backdrop, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 390 on a Sunday evening.

Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland chop it up on the following topics:

  • Atlanta’s bullpen blew up on Saturday, but it’s too early to worry
  • Jordan Luplow made his Braves debut on Sunday
  • The Braves had an excellent starting rotation in 2022, even with a down season from Charlie Morton and uncertainty in the No. 5 spot
  • Atlanta projects very well for 2023, as Max Fried and Spencer Strider are both projected for star-level contributions
  • Can Kyle Wright repeat his 2022 breakout season? Can Morton bounce back?
  • The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and, of course, Scott and Brad had to talk about it
  • Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

