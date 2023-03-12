Battery Power Podcast Episode 390: Rotation preview and more

The 2023 season begins in just 18 days for the Atlanta Braves. The team remains busy with Grapefruit League action — with a few players taking part in the World Baseball Classic — and anticipation is build toward opening day. With that as the backdrop, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 390 on a Sunday evening.

Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland chop it up on the following topics:

Atlanta’s bullpen blew up on Saturday, but it’s too early to worry

Jordan Luplow made his Braves debut on Sunday

The Braves had an excellent starting rotation in 2022, even with a down season from Charlie Morton and uncertainty in the No. 5 spot

Atlanta projects very well for 2023, as Max Fried and Spencer Strider are both projected for star-level contributions

Can Kyle Wright repeat his 2022 breakout season? Can Morton bounce back?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and, of course, Scott and Brad had to talk about it

Much, much more

