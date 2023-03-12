Battery Power Podcast Episode 390: Rotation preview and more

The 2023 season begins in just 18 days for the Atlanta Braves. The team remains busy with Grapefruit League action — with a few players taking part in the World Baseball Classic — and anticipation is build toward opening day. With that as the backdrop, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 390 on a Sunday evening.
Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland chop it up on the following topics:
- Atlanta’s bullpen blew up on Saturday, but it’s too early to worry
- Jordan Luplow made his Braves debut on Sunday
- The Braves had an excellent starting rotation in 2022, even with a down season from Charlie Morton and uncertainty in the No. 5 spot
- Atlanta projects very well for 2023, as Max Fried and Spencer Strider are both projected for star-level contributions
- Can Kyle Wright repeat his 2022 breakout season? Can Morton bounce back?
- The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and, of course, Scott and Brad had to talk about it
- Much, much more
