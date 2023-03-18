Battery Power Podcast Episode 391: Position player preview, shortstop battle, and more

The Atlanta Braves open the 2023 regular season in less than two weeks, with the anticipation building in earnest. In recent days, the Battery Power Podcast has previewed the bullpen and starting rotation, with the position players arriving in a special Saturday evening time slot.

Battery Power’s Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland discuss the following on Episode 391:

The Braves have an interesting battle happening for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation, just as Kyle Wright is set to begin his Grapefruit League stint on the mound

Overall, the Braves project to be tremendous on offense in 2023, just as they were in 2022

Atlanta’s catching situation is arguably the best in baseball

Matt Olson and Austin Riley are stars at the corner infield spots

Ozzie Albies back? Ozzie Albies back.

Shortstop is... uncertain.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris are standouts in the outfield, though the Braves have plenty of variance in left field and, to some extent, at the designated hitter spot

Much, much more

