PTBNL Episode 34: Stunner at SS, the Iglesias injury and its impact, Michael Soroka debut, and more

Kris and Stephen are back with episode 34 of The Podcast to be Named Later.

In Episode 34 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen talk about the decision and the fallout of the stunning shortstop decision, plus cover Raisel Iglesias’ shoulder injury. The guys also discuss the final outfield decisions, the bench as a whole, plus the thrill of watching Michael Soroka’s debut.

