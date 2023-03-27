Battery Power Podcast Episode 392: Taking stock as 2023 Opening Day draws near

Opening Day is nearly here for the 2023 Atlanta Braves. After months of anticipation, the fun begins in earnest on Thursday afternoon when the Braves take on the Washington Nationals in the nation’s capital and, before the first pitch, the Battery Power Podcast is back for another run.

Episode 392 features a conversation between Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman of Battery Power, with the following topics on the agenda:

The Braves have unexpected players in prominent roles at shortstop and in the rotation

Keeping an eye on the bullpen with Raisel Iglesias on the mend

Firing off final predictions before the season begins, including the most likely player to break out, potential underachievement candidates, the most valuable pitcher and hitter on the roster, final win-loss records, division finish, and whether the Braves should be the pick for the World Series

Max Fried takes the ball on Thursday against Washington in an appetizing matchup for Atlanta on paper against Patrick Corbin

Much, much more

