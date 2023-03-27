 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power Podcast Episode 392: Taking stock as 2023 Opening Day draws near

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images

Opening Day is nearly here for the 2023 Atlanta Braves. After months of anticipation, the fun begins in earnest on Thursday afternoon when the Braves take on the Washington Nationals in the nation’s capital and, before the first pitch, the Battery Power Podcast is back for another run.

Episode 392 features a conversation between Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman of Battery Power, with the following topics on the agenda:

  • The Braves have unexpected players in prominent roles at shortstop and in the rotation
  • Keeping an eye on the bullpen with Raisel Iglesias on the mend
  • Firing off final predictions before the season begins, including the most likely player to break out, potential underachievement candidates, the most valuable pitcher and hitter on the roster, final win-loss records, division finish, and whether the Braves should be the pick for the World Series
  • Max Fried takes the ball on Thursday against Washington in an appetizing matchup for Atlanta on paper against Patrick Corbin
  • Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

