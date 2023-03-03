PTBNL Episode 31: Updates on spring position battles, injury news and a ridiculous amount of depth

In Episode 31 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen talk about the Spring Training position battles that are already underway, who’s off to fast and slow starts, and injury updates for key guys. The guys also discuss the Braves impressive overall roster and why certain projection systems like them so much.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts(where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.