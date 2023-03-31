PTBNL Episode 35: Max Fried injury, Opening Day thoughts and more

In Episode 35 of the Podcast to be Named Later, Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert discuss Max Fried’s hamstring injury and how the Atlanta Braves might handle the rotation while he is out. They also discussed Thursday’s 7-2 Opening Day win over the Washington Nationals, including thoughts on the performance of Travis d’Arnaud and Atlanta’s bullpen. Finally, the guys discuss the new three-year contract that the Braves gave Orlando Arcia.

