Battery Power Podcast Episode 389: Bullpen preview and more

Later this month, the Atlanta Braves will begin the 2023 regular season. It’s that close! With that in mind, the Battery Power Podcast is here to begin its formal “preview series” and the duo of Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman is in place for Episode 389.

Topics include the following:

Matt Olson is... Babe Ruth?

A glance at the latest news with the Braves this week, including early spring results, injury updates, roster cuts, and more

Atlanta’s bullpen projects to be elite, to the point where most systems forecast the Braves at the top of the heap in all of MLB

Rasiel Iglesias is one of the game’s best relievers and projects to be in the high-leverage role at the back end

AJ Minter? Pretty, pretty good.

The Braves seem to have six (non-injury) locks for the bullpen and two spots open among multiple contenders, including familiar faces (hi, Jesse Chavez) and newer arrivals

The World Baseball Classic begins this week, with plenty of intrigue to the festivities

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.