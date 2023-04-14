PTBNL Episode 37: Orlando Arcia Injury, Vaughn Grissom’s opportunity, Ozuna struggles and more

In Episode 37 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about Orlando Arcia’s wrist injury, Vaughn Grissom’s new opportunity to impress, and the Marcell Ozuna struggle bus. The guys also discussed all the news going on with the rotation and how soon the Braves should be back to a fully healthy starting staff.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts(where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.