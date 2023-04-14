 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 37: Orlando Arcia Injury, Vaughn Grissom’s opportunity, Ozuna struggles and more

Kris and Stephen are back with episode 37 of The Podcast to be Named Later.

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In Episode 37 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about Orlando Arcia’s wrist injury, Vaughn Grissom’s new opportunity to impress, and the Marcell Ozuna struggle bus. The guys also discussed all the news going on with the rotation and how soon the Braves should be back to a fully healthy starting staff.

