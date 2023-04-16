Battery Power Podcast Episode 395: A perfect week and the NL’s best record

The Atlanta Braves are operating at a pace that would accumulate more than 120 wins over a typical 162-game season. That probably isn’t fully sustainable, but it was a great week for Brian Snitker’s club and there is plenty to discuss on the Battery Power Podcast.
Episode 395 features a conversation between Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland on the following topics:
- The Braves were fantastic this week and that leads to the best record in the National League and the longest active winning streak in Major League Baseball
- Sean Murphy was out of his mind this week, including some historic production with extra-base hits
- Vaughn Grissom is back and Marcell Ozuna is floundering
- Max Fried is on his way and Kyle Wright is already back
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Sean Murphy are producing like the stars that they are
- How ‘bout Bryce Elder?
- Looking ahead to a pair of high-profile series this week against the Padres and Astros
- Much, much more
