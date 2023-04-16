Battery Power Podcast Episode 395: A perfect week and the NL’s best record

The Atlanta Braves are operating at a pace that would accumulate more than 120 wins over a typical 162-game season. That probably isn’t fully sustainable, but it was a great week for Brian Snitker’s club and there is plenty to discuss on the Battery Power Podcast.

Episode 395 features a conversation between Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland on the following topics:

The Braves were fantastic this week and that leads to the best record in the National League and the longest active winning streak in Major League Baseball

Sean Murphy was out of his mind this week, including some historic production with extra-base hits

Vaughn Grissom is back and Marcell Ozuna is floundering

Max Fried is on his way and Kyle Wright is already back

Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Sean Murphy are producing like the stars that they are

How ‘bout Bryce Elder?

Looking ahead to a pair of high-profile series this week against the Padres and Astros

Much, much more

