Battery Power Podcast Episode 395: A perfect week and the NL’s best record

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
MLB: APR 15 Braves at Royals Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are operating at a pace that would accumulate more than 120 wins over a typical 162-game season. That probably isn’t fully sustainable, but it was a great week for Brian Snitker’s club and there is plenty to discuss on the Battery Power Podcast.

Episode 395 features a conversation between Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland on the following topics:

  • The Braves were fantastic this week and that leads to the best record in the National League and the longest active winning streak in Major League Baseball
  • Sean Murphy was out of his mind this week, including some historic production with extra-base hits
  • Vaughn Grissom is back and Marcell Ozuna is floundering
  • Max Fried is on his way and Kyle Wright is already back
  • Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Sean Murphy are producing like the stars that they are
  • How ‘bout Bryce Elder?
  • Looking ahead to a pair of high-profile series this week against the Padres and Astros
  • Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

