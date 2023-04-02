 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power Podcast Episode 393: Two wins and an injury on opening weekend

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves opened the 2023 MLB season this weekend, and the results were positive. Atlanta picked up a series win in the nation’s capital behind strong performances from key pieces and, even if things didn’t finish in perfect fashion on Sunday, it was a rock-solid start for a contending team.

Episode 393 of the Battery Power Podcast is here to break it all down, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:

  • Orlando Arcia is going to be around for a while on a long-term deal that is not all that common in MLB circles
  • Charlie Culberson back?!?
  • An update on Michael Soroka
  • Opening Day was kind to the Braves on the scoreboard but unkind with an injury to No. 1 starter Max Fried
  • Spencer Strider was dominant on Saturday, but Jared Shuster had a hiccup in the first inning on Sunday
  • The Braves will not finish 162-0 this season
  • Looking ahead to a pretty difficult week on paper against the Cardinals and Padres
  • Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

