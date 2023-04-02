Battery Power Podcast Episode 393: Two wins and an injury on opening weekend

The Atlanta Braves opened the 2023 MLB season this weekend, and the results were positive. Atlanta picked up a series win in the nation’s capital behind strong performances from key pieces and, even if things didn’t finish in perfect fashion on Sunday, it was a rock-solid start for a contending team.

Episode 393 of the Battery Power Podcast is here to break it all down, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:

Orlando Arcia is going to be around for a while on a long-term deal that is not all that common in MLB circles

Charlie Culberson back?!?

An update on Michael Soroka

Opening Day was kind to the Braves on the scoreboard but unkind with an injury to No. 1 starter Max Fried

Spencer Strider was dominant on Saturday, but Jared Shuster had a hiccup in the first inning on Sunday

The Braves will not finish 162-0 this season

Looking ahead to a pretty difficult week on paper against the Cardinals and Padres

Much, much more

