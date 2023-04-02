Battery Power Podcast Episode 393: Two wins and an injury on opening weekend

The Atlanta Braves opened the 2023 MLB season this weekend, and the results were positive. Atlanta picked up a series win in the nation’s capital behind strong performances from key pieces and, even if things didn’t finish in perfect fashion on Sunday, it was a rock-solid start for a contending team.
Episode 393 of the Battery Power Podcast is here to break it all down, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:
- Orlando Arcia is going to be around for a while on a long-term deal that is not all that common in MLB circles
- Charlie Culberson back?!?
- An update on Michael Soroka
- Opening Day was kind to the Braves on the scoreboard but unkind with an injury to No. 1 starter Max Fried
- Spencer Strider was dominant on Saturday, but Jared Shuster had a hiccup in the first inning on Sunday
- The Braves will not finish 162-0 this season
- Looking ahead to a pretty difficult week on paper against the Cardinals and Padres
- Much, much more
