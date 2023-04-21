 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 38: Rotation finally healthy, top of the order thriving and the big Houston series upcoming

Kris and Stephen are back with episode 38 of The Podcast to be Named Later

By Stephen Tolbert
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In Episode 38 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the Braves finally being back to a healthy rotation and what that means going forward. The guys also discussed the hot starts for Ronald Acuna Jr, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Sean Murphy as well as the upcoming series against the defending champion Houston Astros.

