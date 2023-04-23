Battery Power Podcast Episode 396: Bullpen struggles lead to home sweep

The Atlanta Braves have lost four straight games and were just swept at home for the first time since 2021 by the Houston Astros. The team is still in good shape, but a number of injuries are finally starting to catch up with them after an electric start.

Scott Coleman and guest host Kris Willis will discuss that and more in Episode 396 of the Battery Power Podcast.

Taking stock of the sweep by the Astros

Injury outlook improving

Marcell Ozuna’s continued struggles

Vaughn Grissom’s defense

Ronald Acuña Jr’s high ground-ball rate

Looking ahead to two big division matchups against the Marlins and the Mets

Much, much more

