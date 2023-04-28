PTBNL Episode 39: Up and down home stand, AJ Minter struggles, injury updates, Mets preview, and more

In Episode 39 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about and up and down home stand against Houston and Miami, AJ Minter’s struggles, as well as some injury updates. The guys also previewed the upcoming Mets series with looks at the pitching matchups for the 4-game series.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts(where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.