Battery Power Podcast Episode 397: Winning baseball amid the rain drops

It was a rain-soaked week for the Atlanta Braves, including a lengthy delay, an abbreviated victory, and even a postponement. Still, it was a profitable week for Atlanta on the scoreboard and in the standings, with plenty to discuss on a Sunday night edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

Episode 397 features a conversation between Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman, with the following topics on the agenda:

The Braves snapped a four-game losing streak and started a winning streak against the Miami Marlins this week

Thursday wasn’t much fun, from a long rain delay to a bullpen implosion

The Braves and Mets only got (part of) one game in before the rain blew up the weekend

News and notes from the week, including the return of Michael Harris and the pending return of Raisel Iglesias

Austin Riley has been pretty good, not great, over almost 400 plate appearances... time for any concern?

Looking ahead to a week that now begins with a doubleheader on Monday and includes pitching uncertainty for Friday’s game

Much, much more

