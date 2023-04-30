 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power Podcast Episode 397: Winning baseball amid the rain drops

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
MLB: APR 04 Braves at Cardinals Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was a rain-soaked week for the Atlanta Braves, including a lengthy delay, an abbreviated victory, and even a postponement. Still, it was a profitable week for Atlanta on the scoreboard and in the standings, with plenty to discuss on a Sunday night edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

Episode 397 features a conversation between Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman, with the following topics on the agenda:

  • The Braves snapped a four-game losing streak and started a winning streak against the Miami Marlins this week
  • Thursday wasn’t much fun, from a long rain delay to a bullpen implosion
  • The Braves and Mets only got (part of) one game in before the rain blew up the weekend
  • News and notes from the week, including the return of Michael Harris and the pending return of Raisel Iglesias
  • Austin Riley has been pretty good, not great, over almost 400 plate appearances... time for any concern?
  • Looking ahead to a week that now begins with a doubleheader on Monday and includes pitching uncertainty for Friday’s game
  • Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

