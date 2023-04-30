Battery Power Podcast Episode 397: Winning baseball amid the rain drops

It was a rain-soaked week for the Atlanta Braves, including a lengthy delay, an abbreviated victory, and even a postponement. Still, it was a profitable week for Atlanta on the scoreboard and in the standings, with plenty to discuss on a Sunday night edition of the Battery Power Podcast.
Episode 397 features a conversation between Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman, with the following topics on the agenda:
- The Braves snapped a four-game losing streak and started a winning streak against the Miami Marlins this week
- Thursday wasn’t much fun, from a long rain delay to a bullpen implosion
- The Braves and Mets only got (part of) one game in before the rain blew up the weekend
- News and notes from the week, including the return of Michael Harris and the pending return of Raisel Iglesias
- Austin Riley has been pretty good, not great, over almost 400 plate appearances... time for any concern?
- Looking ahead to a week that now begins with a doubleheader on Monday and includes pitching uncertainty for Friday’s game
- Much, much more
